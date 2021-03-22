scorecardresearch
Sunday, March 21, 2021
Four men held in Sola double murder arrested for robbery bid

On March 5, two senior citizens, Ashok Patel (68) and Jyotsana Patel (68), were found murdered at their residence in Sola.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
March 22, 2021 3:04:59 am
Police had held five persons in the case.

Four persons arrested for the murder of a senior citizen couple in Ahmedabad’s Sola area were Sunday arrested in another case of attempted robbery, the Navrangpura police said.

According to the police, Rahul Gaud, Nitin Gaud, Brijmohan Gaud, and Ashish Vishwakarma, all natives of Madhya Pradesh, were arrested in connection with a March 15 case of allegedly robbery bid on a house at Navrangpura in Ahmedabad.

On March 15, a resident of Navrangpura had approached the police with a CCTV camera footage of February 12 this year, where six unidentified men armed with knives were purportedly seen entering his house around 1 am.

