Four medical colleges urged to send resident docs to Surat on deputation

As Covid-19 cases continue to surge in Surat, with 241 fresh cases and six deaths on Monday, the Gujarat health department wrote to the deans of four medical colleges, including BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad, to send 20 resident doctors on deputation to New Civil Hospital in Surat.

This will be the first time that doctors from a government hospital in Ahmedabad will be lending support to another district emerging as a Covid hotspot. On May 4, the government had requisitioned services of 60 resident doctors from six districts to the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital as reinforcement.

The communication dated July 6, signed by the additional director of Medical Services & Medical Education & Research, Raghavendra Dixit, sought resident doctors from the departments of medicine anaesthesiology and tuberculosis and chest, from four medical colleges in the state, for a 10-day rotation at the New Civil Hospital in Surat. The Surat Government Medical Coll-ege is affiliated to the hospital.

From BJ Medical College, 10 resident doctors have been sought on deputation, including four each from medicine and anaesthesiology departments and two from TB and chest department. Five resident doctors have been sought from MP Shah Government Medical College in Jamnagar, two from Government Medical College Bhavnagar and three from PDU Medical College in Rajkot.

Dixit said, “The pool of resident doctors is the maximum at BJ Medical College in every department.”

“The resident doctors deputed have to report to Dr Ragini Verma, medical superintendent at New Civil Hospital, Surat, who will assign them duties… The duties performed by the resident doctors are to be informed to their respective deans,” states the internal communication. More than 2,000 Covid-19 patients are undergoing treatment in Surat where over 200 cases have been added per day since June 29.

Dixit told The Indian Express, “The deputation is being done as there is a capacity enhancement at NCH with more than 200 beds added of late and more planned to be added… At present, around 650 patients are undergoing treatment at NCH. We are also planning to rope in faculty and resident doctors from private colleges. We did something similar in Ahmedabad where 400 resident doctors were sent on deputation from other districts.”

Referring to Rajkot and Bhavnagar where cases have spiked recently, with over 200 patients undergoing treatment at present, Dixit added that the department was “in communication with these districts and there is no difficulty”, indicating there won’t be shortfall of manpower in the districts owing to deputation of resident doctors to Surat.

