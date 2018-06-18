Four labourers booked for decamping with seized liquor

Four labourers booked for decamping illegal liquor. (Representational) Four labourers booked for decamping illegal liquor. (Representational)

Police have booked four men following media reports claiming that they had made away with liquor bottles while the police were destroying seized liquor consignment in Virpur.

Virpur Sub-Inspector Rajendra Rana filed a complaint with Gondal city police late Saturday night, alleging that four labourers who were hired for loading and unloading of liquor bottles stole few bottles while policemen were busy destroying 33,429 bottles of IMFL on the outskirts of Gondal town on June 13.

“We had hired eight to 10 labourers. While the road-roller was crushing the liquor bottles, a few of the labourers made away with a few bottles meant to be destroyed. There were too many labourers and we had limited eyes to supervise them,” Rana said.

Sub-Inspector of Gondal city police station, Jaysukh Mithapara, said the investigation was going on. “We have launched an FIR and the investigation is on. Nobody, however, has been detained or arrested so far,” Mithapara said.

