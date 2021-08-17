Four killed in two mishaps in Ahmedabad and Anand

Four persons died and two others were critically injured in two road accidents in Ahmedabad and Anand on August 15.

In the first incident, a 19-year-old man was killed in a collision between two motorcycles at the CTM-Ramol overbridge in Ahmedabad on Sunday night.

Police said Amar Parmar, a resident of Hatkeshwar in Ahmedabad, was riding a motorcycle when he was hit by another motorcycle from behind. Parmar received injuries on his head as he was flung from his vehicle. Police said two more persons who were on the other motorcycle were critically injured and admitted to Civil Hospital.

“An FIR has been lodged against the unknown rider of another motorcycle under IPC section 304a for causing death by negligence and rash driving,” said an official at I Traffic Police Station.

According to police, in another accident, three persons, including a five-year-old boy, were killed in a road accident on the national highway 8 stretch in Anand on Sunday evening.

The deceased have been identified as Haresh Parmar (18), Jayesh Parmar (25) and Jayesh’s son Harsh (5), all natives of Nadiad in Kheda. According to police, the victims were returning home after visiting a temple in Samarba village of Anand.

“The victims were on a motorcycle when they were hit by a tanker. All three were taken to the nearest hospital where they were declared brought dead. The tanker driver has absconded and an FIR under 304A has been lodged against him,” said a senior police official in Anand.