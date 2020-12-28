Four killed, 2 injured in bike-car collision in Banaskantha

The car driver, Ladubha Parmar (28), a resident of Deesa in Banaskantha, died on the spot.

Four persons died and two others were injured in a road accident on the state highway road near Khara village in Banaskantha when a car collided with a motorcycle, police said Monday.

Three persons on the motorcycle, Amrit Chaudhary (32), Vinod Chaudhary (28), and Pratap Chaudhary (35), all siblings and residents of Khar village, were killed as the Maruti Swift car collided with the bike around 9.30 pm on Sunday, police said. The car driver, Ladubha Parmar (28), a resident of Deesa in Banaskantha, also died on the spot.

Two other persons who were in the back seat of the car were critically injured and have been admitted to Palanpur civil hospital, police added.

“As per eyewitnesses, the car was heading towards Bhabhar from Deodar when it hit the motorcycle head-on. We have filed a case against Parmar under Indian Penal Code sections 304A for causing death by negligence, 279 for rash driving, and 337 for causing hurt with negligent act,” a police officer at Bhabhar police station in Banaskantha said.

While police are yet to record the statements of the two injured persons, the four bodies have been handed over to their respective families after post-mortem, the officer added.