Four kidnapped minor girls rescued,one goes missing

Four minor girls,who were among five such girls kidnapped by unknown persons in three different incidents that occurred in Dindoli and Rander areas in Surat on Tuesday,were rescued by police on Wednesday. The whereabouts of the fifth girl remained unknown,police said.

In the first incident,two sisters aged 12 and 13 years,were kidnapped by an auto-rickshaw driver in Rander on Tuesday. He took them to a lonely place in Jehangirpura. But locals caught the driver and handed him over to Rander police. After preliminary investigations,police said the auto driver had raped both the girls and threatened them not to disclose it to anybody.

Both girls were brought to the New Civil hospital for medical examinations by police on Wednesday afternoon. Police have arrested auto driver Salman Shaikh and started investigations.

In a second incident,two minor girls,aged between 5-6 years,were kidnapped by an unknown person when they were playing near their on on Tuesday. A missing complaint in this connection was registered with Rander police station by their parents. On Wednesday afternoon,one of the two girls was found in an unconscious state on a road in Kosamba village in Surat by a passerby,who informed the local police. The older girl couldnt be traced.

In the third incident,a 16-year-old girl,a resident of Bajrangnagar society in Dindoli,was kidnapped by Ramesh Solanki and five others from her house on Tuesday. According to police,the abductors took the girl to a hotel near Railway station at Bharuch and stayed there for a night. On Wednesday morning,the girl somehow managed to escape from the clutches of her abductors and reached the Bharuch Railway station. An RPF constable informed her parents.

