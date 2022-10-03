Four Italians arrested for defacing Ahmedabad Metro coaches

Four Italians were arrested Sunday by the Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) unit for defacing two parked coaches of the Ahmedabad Metro with graffiti at Apparel Park in Gomtipur, the police said. They were arrested based on CCTV footage.

The incident allegedly happened in the early hours of Friday, officers said. Later that day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Phase-1 of the metro rail service in another part of the city.

According to the FIR, three of them jumped across the wall of the metro rail’s Apparel Park depot in Gomtipur between 2.37 am and 2.52 am. “They entered the area between two parked coaches, T-14 and T-15, and wrote ‘TATA’ with… different colours outside both the coaches. They also wrote ‘TAS’ on the electric poles between the two Metro coaches. They have caused damage of about Rs 50,000 to the public property,” it said.

In a press note, the police identified the accused as Cudini Gianluca Italiana, 24, Baldo Sacha Italian, 29, Starinieri Danileli Italiana, 21, and Capecci Paolo Italiana, 27. “During the interrogation, it was found that there is a craze of drawing such graffiti in Europe and America. Such activities have increased a lot in these countries. The individuals arrested are also addicted to graffiti-aerosol painting. So whenever they get an opportunity, they enjoy doing such activities,” stated the press note.

They are residents of Ahmedabad’s Memnagar area, said police inspector H M Vyas of the crime branch. “Graffiti spray bottles of different colours and bottle caps have been seized from the accused for further investigation,” stated the press note.

As per the FIR filed at the DCB police station, the men have been booked under IPC sections 447 (criminal trespass), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), and under section 3 (1) of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.