Four, including Jain nun, killed in two separate road accidents in Gujarat

Four people, including a Jain nun, were killed in two separate road accidents in the Sabarkantha and Aravalli districts of Gujarat Monday night, according to the police.

In the first accident, a Jain sadhvi and her disciple were mowed down by a speeding van on the Idar-Vadali highway in Sabarkantha on Monday night. According to police, the accident occurred around 9 pm near the Jetpur Bus Stand on the Idar-Vadali Highway when Sadhvi Vishuddhimala Shreeji, 27 and Diya Joshi, 20, associated with Pavapuri Jain Temple in Idar of Sabarkantha, were hit by a speeding Eeco.

The victims were rushed to Idar Lifeline Hospital where a team of doctors declared them “brought dead”.

They were part of a group of seven Jain monks and their disciples who had arrived from the Pavapuri Jain Temple at Ghanshyam Society in Idar town for a religious ceremony. Suchit Kumar Shah, a resident of Ghanshyam society, who hosted the event, submitted a complaint to the Vadali Police Station.

“Around 6 pm after the ceremony ended, the group started walking towards their temple while I was following them in my car. Sadhvi and her shravik were walking behind my car when around 9 pm, a speeding Eeco van hit them from behind and sped away. We took both victims to a hospital in a private car,” said Shah in his complaint.

Taking cognizance, the police booked an unknown driver under Section 304A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for death due to negligence and Section 279 for rash driving at Vadali Police Station.

In another case, a couple died in a road accident in Modasa town of the Aravalli district when their motorcycle was hit by a vehicle of the 181 Women Helpline run by the state government.

The police said that the accident occurred around 2:30 pm on Monday when the victims were travelling on their motorcycle and were allegedly hit by the helpline vehicle.

The deceased have been identified as Gulabsinh Vanzara, 40, and his wife Revaben Vanzara, 38, residents of Nathawas in Malpur of Aravalli.

“My brother had taken my motorcycle to travel to a nearby village for a marriage ceremony. Around 3 pm, I received a call that they had met with an accident and I rushed to Modasa Civil Hospital where I found that doctors have declared them dead. A few eyewitnesses to the accident told me that their vehicle was hit by an unknown man driving a 181 women helpline vehicle,” said Madhabhai Vanzara, the elder brother of Gulabsinh, in his police complaint.

Taking cognizance, the police have booked the driver of the 181 Women Helpline vehicle under Sections 304A and 279 of the IPC.