Four held with mephedrone worth Rs 28 lakh in Ahmedabad

August 14, 2022 4:55:49 pm
The Ahmedabad police’s Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) arrested four alleged drug peddlers with mephedrone (MD) worth Rs 28 lakh in the city Saturday night, officers said.
According to the police, the accused were held as they were proceeding in an SUV on the Sardar Patel Ring Road in Ahmedabad after arriving from Mumbai through Surat. The four have been identified as Idrish Shaikh, Mohammad Irfan Shaikh, Manubhai Rabari and Dhanush Asodia, all residents of Ahmedabad, who were detained with 280 grams of the contraband, the police said.
A senior officer of Ahmedabad DCB said, “We had received a tip-off that four persons were smuggling MD drugs from Mumbai to Ahmedabad in an SUV vehicle, which was then detained on the SP Ring Road by a DCB team. The accused told us that Idrish and Irfan have been smuggling drugs from Mumbai and selling them in Ahmedabad for the past six months.”
“The duo went to Mumbai on August 11 and purchased 280 grams of MD from drug peddlers over there. They then used a bus to travel to Surat and from Surat, they were picked up by Dhanush and Manubhai in an SUV and the four then left for Ahmedabad. We have arrested all four under sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act,” the officer added.
Among the four accused, Idrish Shaikh has been booked in multiple FIRs related to liquor prohibition and the Arms Act, the police said.
