Four held for smuggling liquor in vehicles used for essential services

The DGP also made an appeal to the people to avoid gathering during the upcoming religious festivals such as Ramzan and Parshuram Jayanti. (Representational Photo) The DGP also made an appeal to the people to avoid gathering during the upcoming religious festivals such as Ramzan and Parshuram Jayanti. (Representational Photo)

In two separate incidents, the Gujarat Police arrested four persons for allegedly smuggling liquor worth Rs 27 lakh in vehicles used for essential services.

According to Gujarat Director General of Police Shivanand Jha, a goods vehicle was intercepted in Balasinor Taluka of Mahisagar on Tuesday in which liquor worth Rs 11.40 lakh was found. Similarly, the state monitoring cell of Gujarat Police nabbed a truck on the Ahmedabad Vadodara expressway on Tuesday in which liquor worth Rs 16.80 lakh was found. In both the cases, the accused had alleged passes issued by the district magistrates from Haryana and Punjab respectively.

“Goods vehicles have been given relaxation during lockdown to transport life essential commodities but some people are misusing it for bootlegging. In Mahisagar, the accused had pasted a sticker saying emergency services on their truck and were allegedly carrying hand sanitizer liquid with a pass issued by a district magistrate from Haryana. Similarly, on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara expressway, the truck was supposed to transport potatoes and the accused had shown a pass from a DM in Punjab. The accused have been arrested and the liquor has been seized. Further investigation is on to find out the authenticity of the so called passes,” said Jha.

The DGP also made an appeal to the people to avoid gathering during the upcoming religious festivals such as Ramzan and Parshuram Jayanti.

“I appeal to the people to avoid gatherings for the festivals in order to lessen the risk of pandemic coronavirus infection. Police will take action if any gathering is found,” added Jha

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd