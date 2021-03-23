Four held for ‘honey-trapping’ businessman in fake rape case, extorting Rs 5 lakh: Ahmedabad Police

Police booked the four persons under IPC sections 120b for criminal conspiracy, 384 for extortion, 388 for extortion by threat of accusation of an offence punishable by life imprisonment or death.

Four persons were arrested Monday for allegedly “honey-trapping” an Ahmedabad-based 45-year-old businessman in a fake rape case and extorting Rs 5 lakh from him, police said.

The four accused, Radhika alias Unnati Modi, Jitendra Modi, Jinal alias Jahanvi, and Bipin Upadhyay, had allegedly framed the businessman in a fake rape case in September last year, police added.

According to the complainant, around August 2020, he had received and subsequently accepted a friend request from one ‘Radhika Modi’ on Facebook. After interacting on the social media platform for a while the woman, the complainant said, told him that she was from Surat and would like to meet me whenever she came to Ahmedabad.

“On September 21, 2020, I received a call from ‘Radhika’. She had come to Ahmedabad and said she would like to meet me. I picked her up from near Vatva bridge and she asked me to take her to a guesthouse near Aslali Circle as her relatives could spot her at Vatva area. We then went to the guesthouse, but were denied entry since Radhika didn’t carry an ID card. I spoke to her outside the guesthouse for a while and then returned. Then next day, I received a call from the Mahila East police station in Shahibaug area, wherein a lady constable told me that a woman, named Radhika, has filed a case of rape against me. Scared, I went to the police station and spoke to the police inspector,” the complaint said.

The businessman claimed that Radhika and another person, Jitendra Modi, later met him outside the police station. “Jitendra told me that he is a former cop, and I must pay Rs 5 lakh to get the rape case against me quashed. I gave them the money. Then I got to know on February 2 this year that Radhika along with Jitendra, Jahanvi and another person Bipin Upadhyay, was trying to frame another man in a fake rape case,” the businessman said in his complaint.

Police booked the four persons under IPC sections 120b for criminal conspiracy, 384 for extortion, 388 for extortion by threat of accusation of an offence punishable by life imprisonment or death, 506 for criminal intimidation and 170 for impersonating as a police officer.

“We have arrested the four accused after they tried to frame multiple persons in Ahmedabad by first befriending them on Facebook and then luring them into a honey trap,” a senior police officer of Ahmedabad police said.