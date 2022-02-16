Four Gujarat cops, theft case suspect from Delhi killed in Jaipur accident

Four personnel of Bhavnagar district police and a man from Delhi, who was a suspect in a theft case, were killed in a road accident at Bhabroo village on National Highway 48 in Jaipur district of Rajasthan early Tuesday while they were on their way back in a private car after detaining the suspect from Delhi.

“There was some obstacle on the road, maybe, some animal was crossing the road. The vehicle hit a roadside tree and then the road divider. According to the Rajasthan police, when local police reached the site, they were critical and probably died on way to a hospital,” Jaipal Singh Rathore, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Bhavnagar told The Indian Express.

The deceased policemen were identified as head constable Mansukh Baldhiya (35) and constables Bhikubhai Bukera (48), Shaktisinh Gohil (28) and Irfan Aagvan (40), all attached to Bharatnagar police station in Bhavnagar city. The suspect has been identified as Faeem Sheikh, a resident of Seelampur in Delhi.

Condoling the loss of lives, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted, “The news of the death of five people, including four personnel of Gujarat Police, in a road accident in Bhabroo area of Jaipur is saddening. I have my deepest sympathies with the grieving families. May God give strength to the families and peace to the departed souls.”

Gujarat Minister of State for Home, Harsh Sanghavi also took to Twitter to express his grief.

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil, who is a native of Bhavnagar, demanded that bodies of the victim be flown to Gujarat at the earliest. “I am disturbed by the news of death of four police personnel… I request that arrangements be made to bring their mortal remains home as soon as possible,” Gohil tweeted, tagging Gehlot and Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel.

Meanwhile, the Bhavnagar SP said that a team of Bhavnagar police had already reached Jaipur.

“They are trying to bring the bodies by air. The Government of Gujarat has made the arrangements,” said Rathore, adding the bodies were expected to be brought by late night.