Four electric buses, 20 e-bikes flagged off for service at GIFT City

Mobility service provider Chartered Speed Ltd. (CSL) flagged off a fleet of four electric buses and 20 e-bikes to address the demand for public transport for people commuting to and from GIFT City in Gandhinagar.
“We are extremely happy and excited to start our EV fleet services at GIFT City for their internal and intra city movements. By the completion of all the phases, we will potentially reduce 7,000 vehicles from entering GIFT City and reducing unnecessary traffic from Ahmedabad — Gandhinagar Highway,” said Sanyam Gandhi, CEO & Director, Chartered Speed Ltd.
Gandhi flagged off the services along with Tapan Ray, MD and Group CEO of GIFT City. The company plans to increase the number of electric buses to 50 in the 12-18 months.
The commuters can opt for convenient subscription options, can pre-book the seats in buses and find a bike for their travel route, stated an official release.
These travel services will cover three destination points – two in Ahmedabad and one in Gandhinagar.
These 37-seater EV buses are equipped with necessary amenities like onboard wifi, mobile charging sockets and safety devices making it a comfortable mode of travel for the commuters.
Similarly, Chartered Bikes are powerful yet lightweight electric bikes to provide easy travel within GIFT City.
CSL had earlier inked an MoU with GIFT City for the project, the release said.
