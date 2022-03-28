Four die in accidents in Aravalli and Kutch

One person died and 25 others were injured when a tractor-trolley carrying over two dozen people lost control and overturned in Shamlaji of Aravalli on Sunday afternoon, while three others died in an accident in Kutch on March 25.

According to police, the accident occurred when the driver of a tractor, traveling on a kutcha road in Vasaya village, lost control over the vehicle on a slope. The trolley got unhooked from the tractor and several people came under it.

“The accident occurred when residents of Vasaya village were traveling to a nearby village for a social event. All injured were taken to the government hospital in Shamlaji and given first aid. One youth died in the accident and process to identify him is on,” said a senior police official at Shamlaji police station.

In another incident in Bhuj town of Kutch on March 25 night, three persons died after a Bolero vehicle collided with a truck.

According to police, the accident occurred around 8.30 pm when a speeding truck collided head-on with a Bolero at the state highway near Sarhad Dairy in Nakhtrana (Nakhatrana or Nakhtrana) village. The victims were identified as Bachhe Singh Sodha (57) from Nakhtrana, Dinesh Gaur (23) from Gandhi-dham of Kutch and Vivek Joshi (27) from Bhavnagar, all employees of Inox company in Kutch.

“Among the victims, Bachhe Singh was employed as a driver and he was dropping the other employees from work when the accident occurred. The truck driver absconded after the accident and an FIR has been lodged under IPC sections 304a for causing death due to negligence and 279 for rash driving at Nakhtrana police station,” police said.