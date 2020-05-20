Four Covid patients who had travelled without permit booked

The driver, who has also been booked for lockdown violation, had returned to Ahmedabad immediately after dropping them off. (Representational Image) The driver, who has also been booked for lockdown violation, had returned to Ahmedabad immediately after dropping them off. (Representational Image)

Four Covid-19 patients were booked Wednesday for travelling to Ahmedabad without permit amid the lockdown. While three of them had tested positive on Monday, the fourth patient tested positive on Wednesday.

Residents of Dabgarwas, the four women, who belong to the same family, had travelled to Ahmedabad on April 4 to meet a relative who was unwell, despite prohibitory orders.

They had returned to Dahod on May 15 from Ahmedabad in a car. The driver, who has also been booked for lockdown violation, had returned to Ahmedabad immediately after dropping them off.

As soon as the administration had learnt about their movement, the four women were tested for Covid-19.

“During the investigation it was learnt that they had travelled without any permits to Ahmedabad and then back to Dahod. We have also informed the authorities concerned in Ahmedabad regarding the driver who has returned from here,” a police official said.

Based on the suo motu compliant filed by the police, the five persons have been booked under IPC sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and under relevant sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act.

