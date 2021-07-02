Four cholera cases notified in Kheda

As part of general protocol of notifiable disease, a 10-kilometre radius has been declared as a “cholera-prone” zone, Amin said.

Four cases of cholera has been notified in Kheda district last week with patients having symptoms of diarrhoea and vomiting. One has been discharged while the other three are stable in hospital, said Nadiad taluka health officer Vipul Amin.

A six-year-old boy, a two-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were diagnosed with the disease in Kanipura Bhilvas Amdavadi Bazar area in Nadiad, with the date of onset of symptoms between June 26 and 28.

According to Amin, the suspected cause is consumption of stale food containing meat while in the case of a fourth patient — a seven-year-old girl from Saibabanagar, Manjipura Road area in Nadiad, the suspected cause is contaminated water. The girl got the symptoms on June 26 and has been discharged.

As per publicly available data of Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, in this calendar year upto April 18, West Bengal was the only state that had reported incidences of cholera with no deaths.