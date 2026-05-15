Four charred to death after bus-tanker collision in Surendranagar

An FIR has been filed against the absconding driver of the tanker for rash and negligent driving at Chotila police station on the basis of a complaint by one of the surviving passengers of the bus.

Four persons were charred to death and 10 others suffered burns when a bus caught fire after crashing into a tanker near Chotila town in Surendranagar district in the wee hours of Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred between 1:30 am and 2 am near Sangani village on the Chotila-Rajkot National Highway, Surendranaga Deputy Superintendent of Police SS Bhadoriya said. The private luxury bus was going to Jamnagar from Ahmedabad when it collided with an asphalt-laden tanker moving ahead of it.

Police said just before Chotila, the driver of the tanker suddenly applied brakes and the bus crashed into the tanker and burst into flames. There were a total of 27 people in the bus including 26 passengers and the driver. Of these, four lost their lives and 10 suffered injuries while 13 passengers managed to escape or were rescued from the burning bus.