Four booked for ‘gang-raping’ differently-abled migrant woman

Police booked four persons for allegedly gang-raping a differently-abled migrant woman in Mehsana. According to police, an FIR under sections of gang rape (IPC 376D) and 506 for criminal intimidation was filed at the police station concerned Thursday against four persons, after the woman filed a Zero FIR from her native place in Rajasthan.

Under Zero FIR provision, a person can submit a complaint and get the FIR filed at any police station regardless of where the crime took place.

Police said the woman, who is hearing and speech impaired, and in her late twenties, was allegedly gang-raped several times by the four accused at a village. The woman’s husband was apprised about the crime by their five-year son.

“The woman’s son had shared the account of the incident to his father after which he tried to confront the four accused. The accused threatened to kill the couple and their child, forcing them to leave Mehsana and go back in Rajasthan,” said a police officer in Mehsana.