Four booked for ‘beating woman to death’ in Anand

Four persons were booked Tuesday for allegedly killing a 60-year-old woman in Borsad town of Anand, police said.

According to police, Baluben Solanki, a resident of Borsad town, was killed around 11 pm Monday in Indira colony society in Borsad.

Police booked Sanjay Chauhan, Kamlesh Chauhan, Sitaben Chauhan and Vishnu Talpada, all residents of Borsad town, for allegedly beating Baluben Solanki to death and critically injuring her 29-year-old son Ajay Solanki.

“Around 11 pm, I was at my workplace at a restaurant in Vidyanagar when the accused Sanjay called me on my phone and told me that he has assaulted my mother as she was spreading some rumours about him and his wife Sitaben Chauhan. I rushed to my house where the four accused were ready to attack me with wooden sticks and rods. They had already assaulted my mother and she was lying unconscious in a pool of blood. All four then started hitting me and I was saved by a friend who intervened. We took my mother to Borsad civil hospital where doctors declared her brought dead,” said Ajay Chauhan, in his police complaint.

Taking cognisance, police booked the four accused under IPC 302 for murder, 307 for attempt to murder and sections of rioting.