scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Must Read

Four booked for ‘beating woman to death’ in Anand

According to police, Baluben Solanki, a resident of Borsad town, was killed around 11 pm Monday in Indira colony society in Borsad.

By: Express News Serivce | Ahmedabad |
May 11, 2022 4:07:56 am
Police booked Sanjay Chauhan, Kamlesh Chauhan, Sitaben Chauhan and Vishnu Talpada, all residents of Borsad town, for allegedly beating Baluben Solanki to death and critically injuring her 29-year-old son Ajay Solanki.

Four persons were booked Tuesday for allegedly killing a 60-year-old woman in Borsad town of Anand, police said.

According to police, Baluben Solanki, a resident of Borsad town, was killed around 11 pm Monday in Indira colony society in Borsad.

Police booked Sanjay Chauhan, Kamlesh Chauhan, Sitaben Chauhan and Vishnu Talpada, all residents of Borsad town, for allegedly beating Baluben Solanki to death and critically injuring her 29-year-old son Ajay Solanki.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“Around 11 pm, I was at my workplace at a restaurant in Vidyanagar when the accused Sanjay called me on my phone and told me that he has assaulted my mother as she was spreading some rumours about him and his wife Sitaben Chauhan. I rushed to my house where the four accused were ready to attack me with wooden sticks and rods. They had already assaulted my mother and she was lying unconscious in a pool of blood. All four then started hitting me and I was saved by a friend who intervened. We took my mother to Borsad civil hospital where doctors declared her brought dead,” said Ajay Chauhan, in his police complaint.

More from Ahmedabad

Best of Express Premium

Delhi Confidential: Parting NotePremium
Delhi Confidential: Parting Note
UPSC CSE Key – May 10, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 10, 2022: What you need to read today
Gurpatwant Singh Pannu: The voice from US stirring Khalistan waters in Pu...Premium
Gurpatwant Singh Pannu: The voice from US stirring Khalistan waters in Pu...
Mines to mines… so ran the SorensPremium
Mines to mines… so ran the Sorens
More Premium Stories >>

Taking cognisance, police booked the four accused under IPC 302 for murder, 307 for attempt to murder and sections of rioting.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 10: Latest News

Advertisement