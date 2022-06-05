Four Bangladeshi women escape from shelter home at Surat police headquarters

Four Bangladeshi women lodged in a shelter home at police headquarters in Surat district escaped on Friday evening, police said. A complaint in this connection has been registered with Kamrej police station.

Sources said that the four women, Diya Hasarat Biswas (20), Sumaiya, alias Rupali, Shaikh (21), Lubnibegum Mulla (22), Hasina Mulla (20), were caught by Surat police from a house in Kholwad village in Kamrej taluka, on August 14, 2021. When police asked for their documents, they failed to produce them and were sent to a shelter home at the Police headquarter in Kamrej. On Friday evening, the women escaped from the police headquarters. The incident came to light after some time.

SOG Police inspector M M Gilator said, “All the four women were staying in Kolwad in the Surat district and Surat city for five years, before being caught by police. They had confessed to the police they had come to Gujarat to earn money as their financial condition in their native place in Bangladesh is poor. They were working in different jobs and were earning money. Earlier they were staying in Surat city but due to the regular raids by police, they were feared of getting arrested, so they shifted their residence to Kholwad.” He said, “We have sent their photographs to the police stations in neighbouring districts and in Surat city.We have started procedures to deport them.”