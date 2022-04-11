Four among 5 booked arrested over GSHSEB Hindi exam paper leak

Dahod district police on Sunday arrested four of five persons booked in connection with the alleged “leak” of a solved question paper of the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) Class 10 Hindi exam on Saturday.

Five accused, including the parent of a student who was appearing for the exam, were booked on a complaint filed by GSHSEB zonal director Lalsinh Gavsinh Dangi at Sanjeli police station in Dahod.

The FIR states that Dangi received information that the Class 10 Hindi question paper along with the answers written on them had surfaced on a social media page of one of the accused Ghanshyam Charel at 1.48 pm. Charel had received the paper from co-accused Suresh Dalsinh Damor through a message on his mobile phone at 11.52 am.

On being questioned, Damor told the officials that his son, Chirag, was appearing for the board exams and to help him with his Hindi paper, Damor had contacted Shailesh Moti Patel, a resident of Santrampur in Mahisagar district, who was a teacher in Vrundavan Aashramshala in Sanjeli village.

Patel, in turn, contacted his former student Amit Bharat Taviyad, a resident of Singwad taluka in Dahod district and asked him to acquire a copy of the question paper from some source.

Taviyad, Damor said, had successfully been able to send him a copy of the question paper at 10.47 am on Saturday along with the answers, the FIR states.

Damor then contacted his friend Jayesh Dalsinh Damor from Sanjeli to help print the paper. Jayesh put him in touch with Charel who runs a printing shop in Sanjeli. Damor shared the photo of the question paper with Charel who printed it for him, the FIR states.

All five accused have been booked for knowingly making public a confidential question paper of the state board examination.

The accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code Sections for criminal breach of trust (406), criminal breach of trust in respect of property entrusted to the accused in capacity of a public servant (409), Abettor present when offence is committed (114) as well as Sections of the Information Technology Act for Penalty for breach of confidentiality and privacy (72), and Punishment for disclosure of information in breach of lawful contract [72 (A)].