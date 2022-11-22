scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022

Founder of soft drink Rasna Areez Khambatta dies at 85

The industrialist had received the national citizen's award for outstanding contribution in the field of commerce from the then President Shankar Dayal Sharma.

A prayer meet is being organised to pay tributes to Khambatta at Gujarat University Convention and Exhibition Centre at 10 am Wednesday.

Areez Khambatta, the founder of popular soft drink brand Rasna, passed away Monday in Ahmedabad due to a cardiac arrest. He was 85.

Born in 1937, he was the chairman of Areez Khambatta Benevolent Trust and Rasna Foundation. He also contributed to the Indian industry, business and societal development as Commandant of Ahmedabad Home Guards and Civil Defence for 20 years.

The industrialist was conferred with the national citizen’s award for outstanding contribution in the field of commerce by the then President Shankar Dayal Sharma. He was also chosen as the ‘First Outstanding Parsi’ of Ahmedabad. He was also the founding chairman of World Alliance of Parsi Irani Zarthostis.

First published on: 22-11-2022 at 10:50:29 pm
Stop construction works on bed of Sukhatal near Naini Lake: Uttarakhand HC

