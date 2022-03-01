scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 01, 2022
Former taluka Cong president’s son found dead 4 days after ‘he went missing’

By: Express News Service | Vadodara |
March 1, 2022 8:09:33 pm
Bhadarva police in Savli taluka of Vadodara has begun a probe into the death of 22-year-old Kuldeepsinh Vaghela, son of Vijaysinh Vaghela, the former Congress President of the taluka.

Kuldeepsinh’s body was recovered from a pond on the outskirts of Jhumkhal village in Savli Tuesday, four days after he went missing from a business assignment.

According to the complaint lodged by the family, Kuldeepsinh, who ran a business of renting out hydraulic excavators, had left his house Friday to complete a business task in the Manjusar GIDC area and did not return home. The family had approached the police when Kuldeepsinh was unreachable and lodged a missing persons’ complaint.

The Bhadarva police station initiated a probe based on the complaint of the family. Meanwhile, Kuldeepsinh’s body was found Tuesday from a pond on the outskirts of Jhumkhal village near Alindra, which is in close proximity to Manjusar. The police have sent the body for autopsy and registered a case of accidental death.

An official of the Bhadarva police station said the investigation will probe into a possible foul play in the case as no suicide note had been recovered from the body or other belongings of Kuldeepsinh.

