Former state president Bharatsinh Solanki to head committees for Gujarat local body elections

Former Union Minister and ex-Gujarat Congress president Bharatsinh Solanki has been appointed as the Chairman of the Strategy Committee of the party’s Gujarat unit for the upcoming elections of the local bodies in the state. The All India Congress Committee announced the appointment of Solanki and 20 other party leaders to various committees of the party for the elections which are likely to be announced shortly. The elections are considered crucial ahead of the general elections of Gujarat Assembly due in 2027.
While Solanki has been appointed as the chair, Lalji Desai and Hemang Vasavada have been appointed as the Vice Chairman and Convenor of the Strategy Committee.
Another senior party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil has been appointed as the Chairman of the Campaign Committee. Gohil will be accompanied by Paresh Dhanani and Geniben Thakor on the Committee as Vice Chairman and Convenor respectively.
Former state party president Siddharth Patel has been appointed as the Chairman of the Election Management Committee. Jignesh Mevani and Bimal Shah will also be part of the Committee as Vice Chairman and Convenor respectively.
The Program Implementation Committee will have Jagdish Thakor, Indravijaysinh Gohil and Himmatsinh Patel as Chairman, Vice Chairman and Convenor respectively.
Senior party legislator Shailesh Parmar has been appointed as Chairman of the Manifesto Committee. Two other party leaders Rutvik Makwana and Manish Doshi have been appointed as Vice Chairman and Convenor of the Committee.
The Media Committee for the elections will be headed by Amee Yajnik whereas, former party MLAs Lalit Kagathara and Gyasuddin Shaikh will be Vice Chairman and Convenor of the same.
The Publicity Committee will have Kadir Pirzada, Anant Patel and Chetan Raval as Chairman, Vice Chairman and Convenor respectively.
