Former state president Bharatsinh Solanki to head committees for Gujarat local body elections

Former Union Minister and ex-Gujarat Congress president Bharatsinh Solanki has been appointed as the Chairman of the Strategy Committee of the party’s Gujarat unit for the upcoming elections of the local bodies in the state. The All India Congress Committee announced the appointment of Solanki and 20 other party leaders to various committees of the party for the elections which are likely to be announced shortly. The elections are considered crucial ahead of the general elections of Gujarat Assembly due in 2027.

While Solanki has been appointed as the chair, Lalji Desai and Hemang Vasavada have been appointed as the Vice Chairman and Convenor of the Strategy Committee.