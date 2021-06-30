Former registrar appointed Gujarat Vidyapith V-C again

In December last year, the university had declared Khimani’s name as the vice-chancellor to which the UGC had objected citing “flouting of norms in the selection process”.

Gujarat Vidyapith’s former registrar Rajendra Khimani was appointed again its Vice-Chancellor on Tuesday – nearly six months after his name was declared for the post by the university and rejected by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The university issued a notification Tuesday stating “Honourable Chancellor of Gujarat Vidyapith has appointed Dr Rajendra Ambulakhbhai Khimani as Vice Chancellor of Gujarat Vidyapith”.

The notification also mentions Khimani to join office by June 29. Khimani has taken over the post from the outgoing V-C Anamik Shah whose term was extended till the new appointment.

In December last year, the university had declared Khimani’s name as the vice-chancellor to which the UGC had objected citing “flouting of norms in the selection process”.

UGC had objected to the formation of search committee by Gujarat Vidyapith citing no representation from the commission. Following this, UGC had appointed Navin Sheth, Vice-Chancellor of Gujarat Technological University (GTU), as one of the four members of the search committee.

Following this, the search committee had invited fresh applications in April this year.

Khimani was Gujarat Vidyapith’s registrar for 15 years from 2004 till 2019 following which he given the charge of honorary director.