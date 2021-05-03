Gujarat: Former Padra councillor nabbed from Jaipur in ‘rape’ case

The Vadodara LCB has begun the process to bring Patel to Vadodara, where he will be arrested officially.

The Local Crime Branch (LCB) of the Vadodara district police has nabbed Bhavesh Patel, a former councillor of Padra Municipality and former director of APMC, in connection with the alleged rape of a 25-year-old woman near Sokhda village.

Patel, who was on the run after being alleged for the rape, was nabbed late Sunday from Jaipur, where he had been hiding since April 27. The Vadodara LCB has begun the process to bring Patel to Vadodara, where he will be arrested officially.

A release from the LCB of Vadodara district police said Patel, 42, is a “bootlegger”. According to the FIR, the woman was attending a farmhouse party at Sokhda village, when a police team had reached at the spot.

Fearing a crackdown, the woman ran for cover into a field and called up her friend from her mobile phone to come and fetch her. Past midnight, the accused, an acquaintance of the woman’s friend, reached the farmhouse to pick her up.

On the way to drop the woman to Padra, the accused allegedly stopped the car at a deserted spot and raped the woman, police said. “The accused later drove the woman back to Padra and escaped,” Police Inspector, LCB, Divansinh Vala said. Patel has been booked under IPC section 376 for rape.