Former MLA’s brother found dead at residence

A case of accidental death has been registered by the police and further investigations are underway. A case of accidental death has been registered by the police and further investigations are underway.

Brother of a former Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Morva Hadaf was found dead at his residence in Godhra.

Kuldeep Waghadia (27), brother of Nimisha Suthar, former MLA from Morva Hadaf, was found hanging from the ceiling of his room on Thursday morning, police said.

On Thursday morning, when Kuldeep’s mother called him for breakfast, he did not respond. When he did not respond despite repeated knocks on the door, they broke open the door and found him hanging from the ceiling fan, the police said. A case of accidental death has been registered by the police and further investigations are underway.

The police have also recovered a suicide note, but there is no official word on the cause of his death. “The note recovered from his room mentions that he is taking the step on his own and no one should be held responsible for the same. There is no mention of why he took the step. We are still probing into what led him to take this extreme step,” a police official said.

The youngest of three siblings, he is the brother of Nimisha Suthar who was elected to the seat in 2013 by-elections on a BJP ticket. A civil engineering graduate, he was not employed and lived in Godhra with his parents and was unmarried. His father Gulabsinh Waghadia is a retired deputy collector and the family is economically well off, the police said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd