Under Sardar’s gaze, former Maoists will tell story of ‘Naxal Mukt Bharat’ on Ekta Diwas

Under floodlights in Ekta Nagar in Kevadia, men in black T-shirts are sprinting around, red sashes around their waists sweeping through the night air. Nearby, performers have locked arms to build human pyramids. Some others are clustering under stage lights, synchronised steps building up to a preformative crescendo.

The ongoing rehearsals have a certain raw quality – an instinctive, energetic rhythm, rather than practised theatrical polish, is driving the movements of the performers on the ground.

For most of these 2,000-odd performers, the journey to Kevadia is as significant as the performance they are preparing for. They come from districts that have lived through decades of Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) – and among them are people who were once with the Naxals, but who now want to tell the story of their changing lives through theatre.

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On Saturday, this sprawling ensemble will take the stage at the Ekta Diwas celebration to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. On Saturday, this sprawling ensemble will take the stage at the Ekta Diwas celebration to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

‘Naxal Mukt Bharat’, a documentary-style stage production, will bring together tribal artists from districts scarred by decades of LWE violence, including several surrendered Maoists.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending the two-day celebration over October 30-31, and is likely to be part of the audience.

A docu-play based on lived experience

More than 90% of the performers are from LWE-affected districts in Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra, stage actor and director Chittaranjan Tripathy, Director of the National School of Drama (NSD), Bengaluru centre, who has conceptualised, written, and directed the production, told The Indian Express. Working with the performers had been a uniquely fulfilling experience, he said.

“They inspire you as an artist and as a human being. They are simple folk, they do not show off, even though they are naturally talented. They have an innate sense of dance and rhythm, which other artists have to work to cultivate,” Tripathy said.

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Tripathy said the NSD team had to rethink their approach to training for the production, moving away from technical vocabulary, abstract explanations, and established methods of communicating movement and emotion.

“There is a language of theatre for us. But when you direct them, you have to think differently about that language. It is a kind of rediscovery,” Tripathy said. “With these performers, you don’t use jargon or theory. You speak simply.”

Also, Tripathy said, barriers of language often mean that the performers don’t always open up easily. Rehearsals have been more than just learning steps and sequences – the NSD has worked to build familiarity and trust, and find ways to translate the performers’ lived experiences into theatrical language.

The production is conceived as a docu-play, with performers enacting aspects of their lives and the changes they have witnessed. “Unlike a recorded or edited presentation, it will unfold live on stage, bringing together documentary elements and theatrical performance. A smaller number of actors from urban backgrounds will join the predominantly tribal ensemble,” Triprathy said.

Script shaped by journeys into LWE heartlands

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Tripathy said the script grew out of travel rather than desk research.

Beginning in July, he travelled to several LWE districts, including Bastar, Jagdalpur, and Bijapur in Chhattisgarh, to understand the conflict and its aftermath by interacting with people who had lived through them. Earlier this year, the government said the country was now free of active LWE, but the scars remain in areas that were formerly impacted.

“I went with a blank slate and an open mind. I wanted to know about the real problem and the kind of change that has happened and the current belief of the people,” Tripathy said.

The experience, he said, helped him understand the people behind the broad label of “Naxal-affected” districts – their lives, their artistic traditions, and their perceptions of society and societal change.

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As part of NSD’s extension programs, workshops were held in Bastar to introduce surrendered Naxals to theatre. Two among those who attended, including a flute player, were extremely talented, Tripathy said. But neither is in Kevadia – “They are busy setting up businesses that they have been helped to start as part of their rehabilitation program,” Tripathy said.

Their absence points to another dimension of the story – that rehabilitation of former Naxals or Naxal sympathisers is not a single or uniform journey. For some, theatre offers an opportunity to explore artistic abilities; for others, rebuilding their lives through livelihoods has taken priority.

A special venue, under the gaze of the Sardar

Kevadia as a venue is of unique relevance to the docu-play, its subject and its performers, Tripathy said. “Performing in the shadow of the Sardar Patel statue is very special… Patel fought for the unity and integration of India. He is the father of the federation of India, the united country that we see today,” Tripathy said.

Gujarat government officials said the participation of these tribal communities “underline their resilience and show the role of cultural expression in national integration”. This is NSD’s second Ekta Diwas assignment after “Loha Purush”, the 2025 play that was performed on Patel’s 150th birth anniversary.

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How were the performers identified?

Many were tapped using existing networks of traditional artists, Tripathy said. Some of them were already known to the organisers, and they helped identify others, creating a chain that eventually brought together a large ensemble from across the affected regions, he said.

The performers started arriving in Kevadia by train or bus over the last week or so, Tripathy said, and the cohort includes performers of all ages – from children of ages 7 or 8 to people in their seventies. Around 50 to 52 surrendered Naxals are part of the group.

An individual who has travelled to Kevadia from a former LWE district in Maharashtra and will attend the October 31 production, said: “There are some performers from our district who will perform on Saturday. It is a moment of pride for us. It is of enormous significance to young people living in these regions, a signal and hope that the real world is within reach. This will be the first time we will see people from LWE-affected villages perform before a national audience.”

A visitor from Odisha, who had earlier been part of a village-level support group for former Naxals, said: “The production focuses on the journey of communities who have lived with violence for years. Our talent and stories are also a part of India’s identity. Being on a national platform gives our communities a sense of belonging. It tells us that we too can be part of the mainstream.”

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The docu-play will be the centrepiece of the October 31 program, which will involve 5,000 artists in all, including 3,000 from Gujarat.

On Friday (October 30), around 300 NSD artists will stage an adaptation of ‘Anandamath’, the Bengali-language novel by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay that was published in 1882, and of which India’s National Song ‘Vande Mataram’ is part. The plot of ‘Anandamath’ unfolds against the backdrop of the Sannyasi Rebellion and the great Bengal Famine of 1770.

The adaptation “highlights the perseverance of the Sannyasis against the East India Company during the Bengal Famine, and describes patriotism with elements of human drama, relationships, suffering, and spiritualism”, Tripathy said.