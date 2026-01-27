Former India cricketer Jacob Martin arrested after his luxury car crashes into 3 vehicles in Vadodara

The police said the accident occurred at around 2.30 am on Tuesday when Jacob Martin was driving his car from Akota to his residence on OP Road in Vadodara.

jacob martin cricketer drunkThe police said Jacob Martin allegedly lost control of the car and crashed it into four other vehicles early on Tuesday. (Express Photo)

Former India cricketer Jacob Martin, 53, was arrested after his luxury car, which was allegedly being driven in a rash manner, crashed into three vehicles in Gujarat’s Vadodara early on Tuesday. Martin, who was reportedly inebriated at the time of the accident in Akota, was also booked in a separate case under the prohibition law.

Later in the day, Martin was released on bail. His vehicle was, however, seized by the police for further investigation.

Officers said the accident occurred at around 2.30 am when the former captain of Vadodara’s Ranji Trophy cricket team was driving an MG Hector vehicle from Akota towards his residence on OP Road. Martin is said to have lost control of the steering wheel and crashed into a Kia Seltos, a Hyundai Venue, and a Maruti Celerio – causing major damage to the vehicles.

Officers with the Akota police told The Indian Express that a police van reached the spot after receiving information about the incident. The officers then detained Martin from the spot.

“He was visibly inebriated and unable to walk. He has been booked under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act for rash and negligent driving, endangering the personal safety of others and other relevant sections… No casualty or injuries have been reported,” an officer said.

The cricketer, who has played 10 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) for India, debuted against West Indies in 1999 in Toronto.

The Vadodara City police had earlier arrested Martin in connection with two prohibition cases. He was also held by the Delhi Police in 2011 in a case allegedly involving an illegal immigration racket. In 2018, Martin had sustained grievous injuries after being involved in an accident.

Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field.

