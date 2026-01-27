Former India cricketer Jacob Martin arrested after his luxury car crashes into 3 vehicles in Vadodara

The police said Jacob Martin allegedly lost control of the car and crashed it into four other vehicles early on Tuesday. (Express Photo)

Former India cricketer Jacob Martin, 53, was arrested after his luxury car, which was allegedly being driven in a rash manner, crashed into three vehicles in Gujarat’s Vadodara early on Tuesday. Martin, who was reportedly inebriated at the time of the accident in Akota, was also booked in a separate case under the prohibition law.

Later in the day, Martin was released on bail. His vehicle was, however, seized by the police for further investigation.

Officers said the accident occurred at around 2.30 am when the former captain of Vadodara’s Ranji Trophy cricket team was driving an MG Hector vehicle from Akota towards his residence on OP Road. Martin is said to have lost control of the steering wheel and crashed into a Kia Seltos, a Hyundai Venue, and a Maruti Celerio – causing major damage to the vehicles.