scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Advertisement

Former Gujarat governor OP Kohli no more

Kohli, a former president of the party's Delhi unit, was unwell for the past two to three months and he passed away at a hospital in Noida.

Kohli entered the political arena in January 1991 and took over as the president of the Delhi BJP. (File)
Listen to this article
Former Gujarat governor OP Kohli no more
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Former Gujarat Governor and Rajya Sabha MP Om Prakash Kohli passed away Monday. He was 87 years old.

Kohli, a former president of the party’s Delhi unit, was unwell for the past two to three months and he passed away at a hospital in Noida.

Kohli was the 19th Governor of Gujarat between 2014 and 2019 during the term of chief ministers Anandiben Patel and Vijay Rupani. He also held the additional charge as Governor of Madhya Pradesh from 2016 to 2018 until Anandiben succeeded him. He also held the additional charge as the Goa governor for three weeks in 2014.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to condole the demise. “Saddened by the passing away of Shri OP Kohli Ji. He played a key role in strengthening our Party in Delhi. As MP and Governor, he focused on issues of public welfare. He was also passionate about the education sector. My thoughts are with his family. Om Shanti,” tweeted PM Modi.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 20, 2023: Know about Encroachment, 1857 Revolt and Ele...
UPSC Key- February 20, 2023: Know about Encroachment, 1857 Revolt and Ele...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs: February 13 to 19
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs: February 13 to 19
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Idea Exchange: ‘All governments should implemen...
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Idea Exchange: ‘All governments should implemen...
‘Why couldn’t we make our own high-speed trains?’: Meet...
‘Why couldn’t we make our own high-speed trains?’: Meet...

Kohli entered the political arena in January 1991 and took over as the president of the Delhi BJP. He held the post for three terms and represented Delhi in Rajya Sabha.

As a member of the BJP’s national executive, he handled the organisational charge of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana.

Several leaders from Gujarat also expressed grief on social media on Kohli’s passing on. “Late Om Prakash Kohliji’s simplicity and dedication to the country will always be remembered,” stated Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat.

Advertisement

Expressing his condolences, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel tweeted, “He will always be remembered for his simplicity and his contributions to the field of education.”

Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi took to Twitter and said: “The news of the demise of former Governor of Gujarat senior BJP leader Omprakash Kohli ji is very sad. His dedication and service will always inspire people.”

Having worked extensively in the field of education, Kohli was a lecturer at Hansraj College and Deshbandhu College in Delhi for over three-and-a-half decades. Kohli also authored several books, including “Rashtriya Suraksha ke Morche Par” and “Shiksha Niti aur Bhaktikal ke Santon ki Samajik Chetna”.

More from Ahmedabad

-With inputs from PTI

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 20-02-2023 at 23:21 IST
Next Story

Earthquake registering 6.3 hits Turkey-Syria border region: EMSC

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close