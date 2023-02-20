Former Gujarat governor OP Kohli no more

Former Gujarat Governor and Rajya Sabha MP Om Prakash Kohli passed away Monday. He was 87 years old.

Kohli, a former president of the party’s Delhi unit, was unwell for the past two to three months and he passed away at a hospital in Noida.

Kohli was the 19th Governor of Gujarat between 2014 and 2019 during the term of chief ministers Anandiben Patel and Vijay Rupani. He also held the additional charge as Governor of Madhya Pradesh from 2016 to 2018 until Anandiben succeeded him. He also held the additional charge as the Goa governor for three weeks in 2014.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to condole the demise. “Saddened by the passing away of Shri OP Kohli Ji. He played a key role in strengthening our Party in Delhi. As MP and Governor, he focused on issues of public welfare. He was also passionate about the education sector. My thoughts are with his family. Om Shanti,” tweeted PM Modi.

Kohli entered the political arena in January 1991 and took over as the president of the Delhi BJP. He held the post for three terms and represented Delhi in Rajya Sabha.

As a member of the BJP’s national executive, he handled the organisational charge of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana.

Several leaders from Gujarat also expressed grief on social media on Kohli’s passing on. “Late Om Prakash Kohliji’s simplicity and dedication to the country will always be remembered,” stated Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat.

Expressing his condolences, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel tweeted, “He will always be remembered for his simplicity and his contributions to the field of education.”

Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi took to Twitter and said: “The news of the demise of former Governor of Gujarat senior BJP leader Omprakash Kohli ji is very sad. His dedication and service will always inspire people.”

Having worked extensively in the field of education, Kohli was a lecturer at Hansraj College and Deshbandhu College in Delhi for over three-and-a-half decades. Kohli also authored several books, including “Rashtriya Suraksha ke Morche Par” and “Shiksha Niti aur Bhaktikal ke Santon ki Samajik Chetna”.

-With inputs from PTI