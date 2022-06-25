Former Gujarat DGP Sreekumar arrested a day after SC upholds clean chit to Modi

The Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) arrested retired DGP R B Sreekumar, even as another police team from Gujarat reached the house of activist Teesta Setalvad in Mumbai on Saturday, a day after the Supreme Court’s verdict upholding the clean chit given to then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi.

The DCB lodged an FIR on Saturday accusing Sreekumar, dismissed IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt, who is in prison in another case, and Setalvad on charges of forgery, conspiracy and other sections of the IPC based on a complaint by police inspector DB Barad.

A team of the Ahmedabad crime branch picked up Sreekumar from his residence in Gandhinagar in the afternoon and took him to the crime branch headquarters in Gaekwad Haveli in Jamalpur, Ahmedabad, sources told The Indian Express.

Sreekumar, Bhatt and Setalvad have been booked under sections 468, 471, 194, 211, 218, and 120B of the IPC.

The FIR cites observations from the SC verdict: “At the end of the day, it appears to us that a coalesced effort of the disgruntled officials of the State of Gujarat along with others was to create sensation by making revelations which were false to their own knowledge. The falsity of their claims had been fully exposed by the SIT after a thorough investigation. Intriguingly, the present proceedings have been pursued for last 16 years (from submission of complaint dated 8.6.2006 running into 67 pages and then by filing protest petition dated 15.4.2013 running into 514 pages) including with the audacity to question the integrity of every functionary involved in the process of exposing the devious stratagem adopted (to borrow the submission of learned counsel for the SIT), to keep the pot boiling, obviously, for ulterior design. As a matter of fact, all those involved in such abuse of process, need to be in the dock and proceeded with in accordance with law”.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

On Friday, the Supreme Court while rejecting riot survivor Zakia Jafri’s petition and upholding the clean chit given to then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi by the court of the metropoliltan magistrate, had observed,The SC order had said, “We find force in the argument of the respondent-State that the testimony of Mr. Sanjiv Bhatt, Mr. Haren Pandya and also of Mr. R.B. Sreekumar was only to sensationalize and politicize the matters in issue, although, replete with falsehood”.