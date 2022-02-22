‘No expectations’: Former Gujarat Congress spokesperson Jayrajsinh Parmar joins BJP

Having spent 37 years with the Congress party in Gujarat, Jayrajsinh Parmar on Tuesday joined the BJP along with his supporters at a formal event at the party headquarters in Gandhinagar in the presence of state BJP president C R Paatil.

“I have come without any expectations. I have come to fill up whatever little is missing (in BJP). I have tried to fly kites in the opposite direction and there have been times when hands pained,” said the former state Congress spokesperson who quit the party on February 17.

Earlier on Tuesday, Parmar took out a rally to the BJP headquarters along with his supporters. Welcoming him to the saffron party, Paatil said, “After I became the president, it was decided not to bring anyone from the Congress (to the party fold).” He added that it was the opinion of other party members to include Jayrajsinh in the BJP.

“I had asked him if he had any expectations. He has clearly said even now that he has no expectations. But I want to assure him that he will not be kept in the party without any responsibility. We will use his talent. He has himself said that he has no interest in fighting elections. The party has other roles to offer. It is for the party to decide,” Paatil added.

While quitting the Congress, Parmar had claimed that he was not offered any “respectable position” within the party and though he had sought a ticket from Kheralu seat in Mehsana to fight the Assembly polls in 2007, 2012, 2017 and in the bypoll of 2019, the Congress did not consider him to be a worthy candidate.