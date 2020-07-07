Former Gujarat CM Vaghela beats Covid at 80

On Monday, Vaghela was discharged from the hospital after he tested negative for Covid-19, after which he returned to his residence in Gandhinagar. (Express photo) On Monday, Vaghela was discharged from the hospital after he tested negative for Covid-19, after which he returned to his residence in Gandhinagar. (Express photo)

More than a week after he was admitted to a hospital with Covid-19, the 80-year-old former chief minister of Gujarat, Shankersinh Vaghela, was discharged on Monday after he recovered from the viral infection.

Vaghela was admitted at Sterling Hospital in Ahmedabad on June 28, days after he was diagnosed with coronavirus after having had fever for a few days.

On Monday, he was discharged from the hospital after he tested negative for Covid-19, after which he returned to his residence in Gandhinagar. Vaghela took to social media and posted a video message on Monday, thanking his supporters for praying for his health while he was admitted.

“I feel overwhelmed by all the well-wishers who prayed for my health. Your prayers supported my recovery. With this, I will continue being supportive to the people of Gujarat by strengthening their voice. Bapu is back. I am grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his concerns and call regarding my health. I am also grateful to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel who took the interest to call and wish me for my healthy recovery (sic),” said Vaghela in his video message.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.