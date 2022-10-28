scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 28, 2022

Gujarat ex-CM Shankersinh Vaghela’s son quits BJP, joins Congress ahead of polls

Mahendrasinh Vaghela was among the Congress MLAs who, under his father's leadership, quit the party ahead of Rajya Sabha polls in 2017.

Before quitting the grand old party in 2017, Mahendrasinh had represented the Bayad seat in north Gujarat as a Congress MLA from 2012 to 2017. (Twitter/@INCGujarat)

Five years after quitting the Congress and joining Gujarat’s ruling BJP, former MLA Mahendrasinh Vaghela returned to the Opposition party on Friday, even as his father and former chief minister Shankersinh Vaghela is attempting a return.

State Congress chief Jagdish Thakor described Mahendrasinh as a “family member” and welcomed him to the party.

“There is no doubt that Congress is in a strong position. We will all work together,” Mahendrasinh told reporters, adding that it was for the party to decide if he would fight the upcoming Assembly elections.

Asked why he was returning to a party that he left for the BJP in 2017, Mahendrasinh said. “After my joining the BJP, I have not gone to any of their events or to the party office. My mind was here (with the Congress). I did not feel that I should continue with the BJP.”

He was among the Congress MLAs who quit the party ahead of Rajya Sabha polls in 2017 under Shankersinh’s leadership.

Mahendrasinh, who represented Bayad, later joined the BJP, while his father floated a separate political party and unsuccessfully fought the 2017 Assembly elections.

Asked if his father too would join the Congress, Mahendrasinh said, “He is an elder. He is my father. You can ask him.”

He added that Shankersinh’s blessings were always with him.

For the past few months, Shankersinh has been attending events along with Congress leaders and he has hinted at his readiness to return to the Opposition party before the 2022 polls.

First published on: 28-10-2022 at 03:40:25 pm
