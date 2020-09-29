Former Gujarat CM Keshubhai Patel recovers from Covid, discharged from hospital

Former Gujarat chief minister Keshubhai Patel. (Express Photo/Javed Raja)

Former Chief Minister of Gujarat Keshubhai Patel (92) has recovered from Covid-19 and discharged from Sterling Hos-pital in Ahmedabad on Monday.

Patel had tested positive on September 18 after which he was shifted to the hospital for treatment.

He had got himself tested after two of his personal staff members had tested positive. Patel had earlier undergone a bypass surgery and is also suffering from prostate cancer.

On Monday, Patel’s son Bharat said, “He (Keshubhai) has recovered and discharged from the hospital after all his tests returned normal today.”

