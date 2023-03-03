Former Gujarat chief justice Sonia Gokani hails faceless assessment under Income Tax Act, court live-streaming

Former Gujarat High Court Chief Justice Sonia Gokani Friday pitched for embracing technology and said that challenges a judge faces on the bench are regardless of their gender.

The retired judge was speaking at the fourth edition of the two-day tax conclave organised jointly by the All Gujarat Federation of Tax Consultants and Income Tax Bar Association of Ahmedabad in Ahmedabad.

Terming faceless assessment under the Income Tax Act as an “admirable” initiative and requesting all to support it, (retired) Justice Gokani said that it was a panacea to many of the issues otherwise faced by many litigants and officials. “This anonymity brings with it many new challenges but we must try to overcome them rather than our insistence for status quo ante. The software improvisation on the part of the state and preparedness on the part of all stakeholders, are two vital aspects which are to be handled with the change of the mindsets,” she pointed out.

Faceless assessment under the I-T Act allows for faceless tax scrutiny assessment by selecting taxpayers through data analytics and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Also Read | University from UK to set up campus in GIFT City, says IFSCA

While urging the gathering to prepare for the challenges, she said, “Faceless assessment is such a laudable thing according to me and in one of my judgments I had written in detail as to how admirable it is to introduce this faceless assessment. I would say, each one of us needs to support it wholeheartedly. When a (new) system is introduced, it takes a while,..and is (bettered) with contribution from all of us.”

Hailing the “beautiful decision” in the Swapnil Tripathi versus Supreme Court of India case, which led to courts going virtual, (retired) Justice Gokani said that it was the result of one person who had a keen desire to learn and he had no avenue to actually go and work at the Supreme Court. “He had gone to the SC and said ‘what would happen to students like us who are keen to learn and practice’ and then came the decision of Swapnil Tripathi (in 2018).”

“…Look at how it has opened all doors and it has also made the entire system so transparent. People sitting at home have also started learning and participating….CJI Dr DY Chandrachud, has always been advocating every time –in public lectures and otherwise — that we must have hybrid systems so that all from different cases can contribute and make it worthwhile,” the former Chief Justice said.

Advertisement

When asked about the challenges (retd) Justice Gokani has faced as a woman, she said, “I don’t think it’s gender-based. I think there are different challenges on both sides (whether on the Bar or the Bench). Working here (on the Bench), is to always keep the balance.”

She said no matter what the gender is, the most important challenge was to ensure a balance even if the arguments are sometimes lopsided, and to see that it is always the rule of law.

“Maybe in the biological gender of female, they say that there could be more sensitivity, there could be more empathy, but I’ve seen during the course of my life through my colleagues, friends and others who have appeared, that is also there quite much in the other gender also. So no particular gender can claim those virtues…But I would say, yes…we can have more representation of women in every field in every respect,” (retd) Justice Gokani said.