Monday, Jan 16, 2023

Former Godhra MLA Haresh Bhatt passes away at 72

Haresh Bhatt was the first president of Bajrang Dal in Gujarat and was instrumental in making the organisation successful in the state.

Spokesperson of Gujarat Vishwa Hindu Parishad Hitendrasinh Rajput said, “He (Bhatt) was not keeping well for some time. He died of renal complications in Ahmedabad. His mortal remains have been sent to his native in Kheda district for last rites.”
Haresh Bhatt, former BJP MLA from Godhra constituency and first president of Bajrang Dal in Gujarat, passed away following renal complications in Ahmedabad Sunday. His mortal remains were taken to his native place in the Kheda district for last rites. Bhatt was 72 and is survived by a daughter and a son.

According to Rajput, Bhatt was the first president of Bajrang Dal in Gujarat and was instrumental in making the organisation successful in the state.

Bhatt was elected as the BJP MLA from the Godhra constituency in 2002. The elections were held in the backdrop of communal riots that followed the Godhra train carnage in February 2002.

First published on: 16-01-2023 at 12:15 IST
