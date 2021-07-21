Former DGP gets temporary relief from arrest, Gujarat HC issues notice to CBI

The court of Justice AS Supehia made the notice issued to CBI, returnable for July 28 and until then, the court directed that Sreekumar “shall not be arrested.”

The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday issued notice to Central Bureau of Investigation in an application moved by retired DGP RB Sreekumar, seeking transit bail in relation to an FIR registered by the agency in New Delhi over the alleged framing of former ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayan in an espionage case.

The Supreme Court in April this year had ordered for a CBI probe in the alleged framing of Narayan and to file a report in three months.

The court of Justice AS Supehia made the notice issued to CBI, returnable for July 28 and until then, the court directed that Sreekumar “shall not be arrested.” Advocate MM Tirmizi, representing Sreekumar, submitted before the court that the alleged espionage case dates back to 1994 with the original FIR registered in Kerala and other co-accused named in the CBI’s FIR this year, have been granted protection by the Kerala High Court.

Sreekumar, was with the Central Intelligence Bureau in New Delhi between 1987 and 1992 and was with the subsidiary Intelligence Bureau, posted as deputy director at Thiruvananthapuram, between 1992 and 1995. It was during this period that in October 1994, Maldivian national Rasheeda was arrested in Thiruvananthapuram for allegedly obtaining secret drawings of ISRO rocket engines to sell to Pakistan.

Narayanan, the then director of the cryogenic project at ISRO, was arrested along with the then ISRO Deputy Director D Sasikumaran, and Fousiya Hasan, a Maldivian friend of Rasheeda. At least 11 IB officers were deputed to assist Kerala police in the alleged espionage case, who have been named as accused in the CBI’s FIR in New Delhi.

As per the application before the Gujarat HC, it has been submitted that Sreekumar was tasked by the then joint director of SIB Thiruvananthapuram, who is also a co-accused in the CBI FIR, of interrogating accused scientist D Sasikumaran only and that Sreekumar had not met or interrogated S Nambi Narayan.

In the CBI FIR, Sreekumar along with other accused, have been charged for offences under IPC section 330 (a police officer torturing someone to get a confession of commitment of crime), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 195 (giving or fabricating false evidence with intent to procure conviction of offence punishable with imprisonment for life or imprisonment), 348 (wrongful confinement to extort confession), 365 (kidnaps or abducts any person with intent to cause that person to be secretly and wrongfully confined), 477A (falsifying record), 506 (criminal intimidation), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), among other charges.

As submitted in Sreekumar’s petition, “the offences are not serious enough to deny protection”, as envisaged under the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) provision pertaining to grant of bail to person apprehending arrest.