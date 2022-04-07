Former cop alleges assault by car recovery agents in Ahmedabad

Retired Superintendent of Police Narendra K Amin, filed a police complaint claiming that he was allegedly attacked by four recovery agents who claimed to be from the “Crime Branch” and tried to seize his car, along with accusing his two former business associates of fraud.

Amin has served in the Ahmedabad city crime branch and was discharged in the Ishrat Jahan and Sohrabuddin Sheikh alleged fake encounter cases.

According to police, an FIR was lodged at Sola High Court police station on Tuesday after former police officer-turned-lawyer NK Amin submitted a complaint against two of his former business associates Jignesh Dalal and Preeti Dalal as well as four unknown men of “Shruti Collection” agency.

Amin claimed that on March 30 evening, his Hyundai Verna car was intercepted by four unidentified men near Harmony complex in Thaltej of Ahmedabad, when he was travelling with his family.

According to Amin, the four men claimed themselves to be from Crime Branch and forcibly pulled him out of the car and tried to flee with the vehicle. Amin claimed that few of his relatives overpowered the men and avoided them forcibly taking the car.

“After the four accused were detained, they told us that they work as collection agents from Dariyapur in Ahmedabad. They left without the car. However they threatened that they will seize the car someday. They abused me in front of children and women of my family…,” the complaint by Amin read.

Amin claimed that the car was under the name of accused Preeti Dalal and it was given to him by Preeti’s husband Jignesh Dalal in 2018 as part of their return payment for Rs 3 crore that they owed to Amin.

“In 2001, the accused were given Rs 3 crore by my wife Jayshree Amin to set up a cloth showroom and invest in cloth business. In that regard, the accused had paid us Rs 80 lakh in cash and two cars since then. In 2018, the accused gave us another car Hyundai Verna worth Rs 15 lakh as part of their payment,” the complaint by Amin read.

“However the car was registered under Preeti’s name as Jignesh claimed that it would give them tax relief. We later realised that the accused had purchased the Verna car on loan from Axis Bank in Bardoli of Surat. Then the post dated cheques sent by accused had bounced and my wife had filed several court cases against the accused,” the complaint added.

Police have booked the accused under IPC sections 406 for criminal breach of trust, 419 for fraud by impersonation, 420 for fraud, 384,385 and 387 for extortion, 506 for criminal intimidation, 504 for intentional insult and 120b for criminal conspiracy.

Amin was with the Crime Branch of Ahmedabad city police in 2005 as DSP. In 2018, he was given provisional promotion to IPS cadre in 2018.