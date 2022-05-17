Former CM’s assistant among six booked

Personal assistant of former Gujarat Chief Minister Shankersinh Vaghela was among six booked for allegedly assaulting and extorting a businessman at the residence of Vaghela in Pethapur of Gandhinagar.

According to police, an FIR was lodged against Bhaumik Thakkar, PA of Vaghela, and five others — Jankar Solanki, IH Saiyed, Kuren Amin, Ikshit Amin and Ravi Chaudhary, at Pethapur police station in Gandhinagar under IPC sections 323 for assault, 387 for extortion, 389 for putting fear in person for extortion, 342 for wrongful confinement, 504 for intentional insult, 506 for criminal intimidation and sections of rioting.

According to police, the accused group called Viral Shah (46), chief executive officer of Gyscoal Alloys Limited, to the “Vasant Vihar” bungalow in Pethapur around 5.30 pm on Saturday. Vasant Vihar Bungalows is the official residence of Vaghela.

Police said Viral Shah was involved in a property-related dispute over a Skoda showroom on the Sarkhej-Gandhinagar (SG) highway in Ahmedabad with Jankar Solanki, Kuren Amin and Ikshit Amin.

“Bhaumik Thakkar asked me to come to Vasant Vihar bungalow for a meeting between Solanki and Amin brothers related to the Skoda showroom deal. Kuren Amin in the past had filed a police case with CID Crime against 26 accused related to the Skoda showroom dispute which included my name and Solanki’s name. However, on May 2 this year, the Gujarat High Court quashed my name from the list of accused,” said Shah in his complaint.

The complaint added, “On Saturday evening, the accused group showed me an agreement where it was stated that I am willing to take the responsibility for any loss incurred in the Skoda showroom deal. They asked me to sign the agreement and when I refused, they started assaulting me. They also confined me in the Vasant Vihar bungalows compound and threatened to book me in a false rape case. I managed to get out of the compound in my car and then admitted myself in Zydus Hospital.”

Police said they have not made any arrests in the case yet.