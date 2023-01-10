Former CJI Bobde: Sanatan dharma is timeless, pure

Hailing Indian culture and sanatan dharma as “timeless and pure”, former Chief Justice of India (retd) Justice SA Bobde pointed out that while three other cities from three civilizations that existed along with Varanasi — ancient Greece, Rome, and Egypt — have perished, Varanasi has continued to thrive.

(Retd) Justice Bobde, who was speaking on Monday on the occasion of ‘BAPS Africa Day’ in Ahmedabad at the centennial celebrations of Pramukh Swami Maharaj, added that the BAPS institution has done “incredible work” in the “preservation of the sanatan dharma and all its aspects.”

Retd Justice Bobde said, “This founded on the teachings of the Vedas and it has done incredible work in the preservation of the sanatan dharma and all its aspects…As Chief Justice of India and a judge of the Supreme Court of India, we all worked under the motto – where there is dharma, there is victory. Sanatan dharma is timeless and pure. There is nothing in it against any kind of people. Indeed it originated when there was no other religious thought in this world… It is indeed the oldest.”

“Two weeks ago when I was in Varanasi, I realised there were three great cities from three civilisations that were built along with it, that is in ancient Greece, ancient Rome and ancient Egypt. Today none of those great cities survive, but Varanasi survives, it is thriving and it is still going strong. It is a sign of the greatness of our culture and our civilization,” he added.

Kashi, is considered to be one of the oldest cities in the world, but Ayodhya is even older than Kashi, Bobde said stating that India was a great culture even then.

Noting that India made advances in science before the Western world, retd Justice Bobde added, “2000 years ago before Dalton, our sage Kanada stated that every object is made of atoms. 500 years before Newton, Bhaskacharya spoke about a gravitational force. Varahamira first conceptualised the zero, Bhaskaracharya developed methods of addition, subtraction and division…”

Among other speakers at the BAPS Africa Day on Monday were BJP MP G Kishan Reddy, who is also the minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeastern Region of India, Tejendra Khanna, former Lieutenant General (LG) of Delhi and Justice Alfonse Chigamoy Owiny-Dollo, Chief Justice of Uganda.