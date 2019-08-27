Former BJP MLA’s murder: Three accused move HC for bail

THREE KEY accused in the murder of former BJP MLA, Jayanti Bhanushali, have moved the Gujarat High Court (HC) seeking regular bail. Bhanushali had been murdered in a train in January this year, while traveling from Bhuj to Ahmedabad.

Advertising

Former BJP MLA and rival to Bhanushali, Chhabildas Patel, had moved the HC earlier this month. The court of Justice Vipul Pancholi had issued notice, returnable on Wednesday. To this effect, the public prosecutor had waived service of notice on behalf of the respondent state. The FIR had been filed at Gandhidham B-division police station in Kutch, charging Patel under IPC sections 115 (Abetment of offence punishable with death or imprisonment for life) and 120-B (Punishment of criminal conspiracy). His bail application, at the additional district court of Gandhidham, had been rejected in July. Chhabildas had fled to the US following the murder and was arrested.

Apart from Chhabildas, two other accused in Bhanushali’s murder, too, have filed for regular bail. Of them, one Rahulkumar Jayanti Patel, had moved the HC with his application seeking regular bail, in June, and it had been rejected by the lower court in May. His application is expected to be heard next on Tuesday.

The third accused, Nitin Patel moved the court with his regular bail application on August 22, two days after an Anjar district court rejected his bail application.

Meanwhile, three other accused persons in the case — Piyush Vasnani, Rasik Patel and Komesh Pokar — were granted regular bail by the HC on Thursday, after they moved the court in July.