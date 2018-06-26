Former BJP minister Maya Kodnani visits Amit Shah’s house

Former BJP minister Maya Kodnani, who was recently acquitted by the Gujarat High Court in the 2002 Naroda Patiya riots case, reached Amit Shah’s residence to meet him. Party sources said that Kodnani, who was earlier convicted in the case and jailed, met Shah. However, Kodnani said that she had come to meet Shah, but couldn’t meet him. “I had gone to Amitbhai’s residence, but could not meet him as he was not present,” Kodnani said. Former Karnataka chief minister B S Yeddyurappa was also seen at Shah’s residence.

