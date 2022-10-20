Former Bhavnagar mayor joins AAP

"Padaya was the deputy chief of Bhavnagar City Congress Committee. He is also the head of Samast Gohilwad Meghwal Vankar Panchayat and trustee of Bhanima Kanya Chhatralaya, a prominent Dalit community organisation in the district."

Former Bhavnagar mayor Girdhar Padaya, a Congress leader from the Scheduled Caste community, and his supporters have joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Wednesday, a party release said.

“Padaya was the deputy chief of Bhavnagar City Congress Committee. He is also the head of Samast Gohilwad Meghwal Vankar Panchayat and trustee of Bhanima Kanya Chhatralaya, a prominent Dalit community organisation in the district. He has worked for the welfare of SC like organising ‘samuhik vivah (mass marriage)’ and providing education facilities to girls from the community,” stated the press release.