Former assistant solicitor general gets high court relief in assault case

The Gujarat High Court Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to former assistant solicitor general (ASG) I H Syed in a case lodged against him in Gandhinagar over alleged extortion, assault and wrongful confinement of a businessman.

The relief for Syed comes after more than three weeks of legal battle where Syed exercised different legal remedies available to him under the law to seek protection from arrest.

The state — through its public prosecutor — failed to establish why Syed was required for custodial interrogation and the court of Justice Nikhil Kariel observed that apart from Syed’s presence at the site of the alleged offence, no specific role is attributed to him and even his presence at the site can be justified on the ground that he was appearing in his professional capacity as a lawyer.

An Ahmedabad-based businessman, Viral Shah, in an FIR lodged at the Pethapur police station in Gandhinagar on May 15, had alleged that he was called to former Gujarat Chief Minister Shankersinh Vaghela’s residence in Gandhinagar by his personal assistant Bhaumik Thakkar to sign a settlement agreement on a business dispute. During the meeting, Shah was allegedly threatened and pressured to sign the agreement and allegedly confined forcefully at the premises and assaulted after which he managed to flee in his car.

As many as six persons were named as accused in the FIR, including Syed, Thakkar and four others related with the business dispute and charges under IPC Sections 387 (putting person in fear of death to commit extortion), 389 (putting fear of accusation of offence to commit extortion), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 143, 149 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (provocation to break public peace), 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) and 342 (wrongful confinement) were slapped against them.

Justice Kariel, while taking into consideration Syed’s standing and no past criminal antecedent, also agreed with Syed’s submissions, through senior advocate Mihir Joshi, that prima facie the FIR is resultant of a dispute between private individuals and that Syed was merely a lawyer representing one of the other accused in a past FIR which was subsequently quashed with consent by the Gujarat High Court after the disputing parties, including complainant Shah, had reached a settlement term to resolve the dispute.

Earlier, the Gujarat High Court on June 2 had refused to entertain Syed’s plea to quash the FIR and said his plea is not maintainable. Syed had also approached a Gandhinagar court for anticipatory bail which the court had refused to grant. Challenging the Gandhinagar court’s decision, Syed had then approached Gujarat High Court with a plea for anticipatory bail.

Justice Kariel, while granting anticipatory bail, has also directed Syed to remain present before the investigating officer in the case on June 14 between 11 am and 5 pm.

While the verdict was declared and dictated in the open court, the copy of the verdict is awaited to be made public.