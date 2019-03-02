Form panel to curb Tapi river pollution: NGT to state govt

The National Green Tribunal has ordered the state’s chief secretary to reduce pollution in the Tapi river by taking appropriate actions to check untreated sewage discharge and prevent illegal constructions along the bank. The NGT has asked the chief secretary to form a five-member committee to monitor the work.

Advertising

The order comes around the time the Union Cabinet has approved a Rs 971-crore project of the Surat Municipal Corporation to clean the river. Surat-based NGO Nav Yuva Sangathan had filed a petition with the NGT on July 16 stating that the river’s ecology was being damaged by illegal construction, waste dumping, dredging, digging, discharge of effluents. Tapi is the only source of drinking water for Surat city.

The NGT on February 25 ordered that the rules for the zones marked by red (no construction activity) and blue (only exceptional activity) lines on the river banks be enforced strictly. The NGO had said that illegal construction was continuing in the prohibited (red line) zone, and that there was no regulation being enforced in the blue line zone.

“We find that the Tapi river has been categorised as a polluted river stretch by the Central Pollution Control Board. …the water quality does not meet the prescribed norms,” a copy of the order accessed by The Indian Express states. “Tapi is one of fourteen rivers of Gujarat categorised as polluted.”

The prescribed committee will comprise representatives of the secretary, state irrigation department, Gujarat State Pollution Control Board, secretary of the urban development and housing department of Gujarat, the Surat Collector, and the Surat Municipal Commissioner. Surat Municipal Corporation will be the nodal agency for coordination and compliance.

The NGT has advised the committee to hold its first meeting within two weeks to examine issues that have been flagged, and invite the public to participate. “The applicant or any member of the public will be at liberty to put forward views before the committee,” the NGT order states. The committee was also asked to hold public education programmes.

The tribunal asked the committee to email reports to it and apprise the chief secretary on or before March 31 on steps taken. “First report may be sent after three months, but on or before 30th June 2019,” the order states.

Advertising

NGO Nav Yuva Sangathan’s Ajay Patel expressed satisfaction with the NGT order. “Earlier we have knocked doors of the Surat Municipal Corporation several times but no importance was given to the issue of Tapi river pollution,” said Patel, “This prompted us to file the petition.”