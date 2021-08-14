‘Forging list of PMAY housing draw beneficiaries’: Two accused VMC employees sent to three-day police remand

A local court in Vadodara on Friday remanded in three-day in police custody two employees of the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) arrested for allegedly forging the list of beneficiaries of a Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) housing draw.

The two accused, Executive Engineer of the Affordable Housing cell of the VMC Pramod Vasava and Management Information System (MIS) expert Nishit Pithwa, were arrested on Thursday, for allegedly forging the list of beneficiaries during an event conducted on August 7 as part of the nine-day celebratory events to mark the five years of state government. The VMC, Friday, also suspended Vasava even as the inner circles within the civic body are rife with speculations on whom the accused will name in the scam.

An FIR filed by City Engineer Shailesh Mistry on Thursday had alleged that the two employees manipulated the original list of the

draw to “insert names” of those who were not chosen as beneficiaries during the official draw.

Mistry has stated in his complaint that the civic body received complaints from beneficiaries that the list uploaded on the website of the VMC did not match with the list that was displayed on the public screen at the event, where the beneficiaries were allotted homes.

“To probe into the complaint, we summoned the copy of the printout taken at the venue — one of which was with the deputy engineer and another, which was with Pithwa and had been certified by the Executive Engineer (Vasava). The discrepancy was clearly visible in both copies,” Mistry had said. Vasava was suspended from the VMC on Friday.

On being questioned by officials, Pithwa, who was handed the task of uploading the list on the website had revealed that Vasava instructed him to upload a different list after trying to re-run the draw allocation programme on the computer to alter names that had been “left out”. The two accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections for criminal breach of trust by public servant entrusted with any property (409), forgery (465), forgery of a valuable security (467), forgery for purpose of cheating (468), fraudulently and dishonestly using as genuine any document or electronic record that is known to be forged (471), crime committed in presence of abettor (114).