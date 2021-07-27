Gujarat confidential: Slipping Position

Gujarat ranked first in attracting Foreign Direct Investment, but figures tabled in the Lok Sabha on Monday show that the state stood seventh when it came to the number of new companies registered with the government between April 2020 and June 2021. During this period, a total of 10,192 new companies got registered in the state, while Maharashtra topped the list with 35,088 new firms. Delhi (19,626 firms), Uttar Pradesh (19,616), Karnataka (15,178),Telangana (12,586) and Tamil Nadu (12,041).

Delaying D.Litt

On the birth anniversary of Keshubhai Patel, the former chief minister of Gujarat, on Saturday, working president of Congress, Hardik Patel questioned the delay in presenting the Honorary Doctor of Letters (D. Litt) to the BJP leader posthumously by the Saurashtra University. Hardik wrote a letter to the university authorities, pointing that in a meeting of syndicate members of the university held on November 5, 2020, it was decided to confer the D. Litt to the leader who passed away in October 2020. He said the honorary degree still eludes the leader despite the syndicate holding meetings on December 19, 2020 and March 28, 2021.

Tough job

Sarpanches of many coastal villages are having a tough time since cyclone Tauktae hit their villages on Saurashtra coast on May 17. They are receiving a flurry of complaints from villagers about not having received ex gratia relief from the government and in some cases, the relief being grossly inadequate. Pressed by affected people, many sarpanches have demanded resurvey of damage caused by the cyclone but to no avail. Even those sarpanches pledging their allegiance to the ruling BJP have not been able to convince authorities to resurvey the damage.

Discord Goes Online

Jalpa Patel of NGO Sathi Seva Group found herself in an awkward position on Sunday when her husband Ketan Trambadiya went live on Facebook, while standing near the city police headquarters, and levelled allegations against her, saying that she was ‘using’ him for her success and that due to harassment from her, he was ending his life. He then consumed phenyl and was rushed to hospital by police. Shortly afterward, Jalpa also went live on Facebook to clarify her position. Weeping copiously, Jalpa claimed she had given her all to keep the family going and that whatever Ketan was facing was due to his bad habits and that she should not be held responsible for his actions.