Forecast relief: Low pressure in Bay of Bengal likely to bring rainfall to state

There may be some relief for Gujarat from its ongoing dry spell as the state is likely to receive rainfall later this week due to a low pressure system being developed over north of Bay of Bengal, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD),

Along with the developing low pressure system, a cyclonic circulation over Saurashtra and in its neighbourhood is also expected to bring light rainfall over the region. The cyclonic circulation has already led to rainfall in some parts of Saurashtra on Monday. “In another 24 to 48 hours, the movement of the system being developed in the Bay of Bengal will be more defined and formed. This will likely result in rainfall in Gujarat nearly, after five days. In the meantime, the cyclonic circulation over Saurashtra and adjoining areas will bring rainfall over the region. Kutch though will remain dry,” said Jayanta Sarkar, the regional director of IMD.

“Under its influence, a low pressure area is very likely to develop over central & adjoining north Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours. It is likely to concentrate into a depression and move west-northwestwards,” an IMD release stated. The IMD has issued a forecast of light rainfall in Saurashtra, parts of Central and South Gujarat till Friday.

Jason Nicholls, senior meteorologist at AccuWeather also confirmed about the development. “A developing low over the North of Bay of Bengal may strengthen to a deep depression or cyclonic storm before pushing into Odisha coast later Thursday or Friday. This low will spread rain westward across northern India to eastern Rajasthan & Gujarat this weekend into early next week,” he tweeted.

Though Gujarat has recorded 73.98 per cent average rainfall, so far, more than half of the state (19 of the 31 districts) are reeling under rain deficit. Officially, with September 30 as the expected date, there are almost two weeks for the monsoon to withdraw from the state. The 19 districts that remain rain deficit are Devbhoomi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Morbi, Rajkot, Surendranagar, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Mehsana, Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Kheda, Panchmahal, Mahisagar, Dahod, Chhota Udepur, Vadodara, Narmada and Tapi.

However, keeping in mind the previous systems that developed over the Bay of Bengal this monsoon season, it is to see how much the new low pressure will result in rainfall in Gujarat. Experts have cited several reasons for the skewed rainfall pattern in Gujarat. Among one of the reasons is that the systems emanating from Bay of Bengal were not able to reach Gujarat this year, but resulted in good rainfall over Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

With a long dry spell in Gujarat, temperatures have already started to peak. The highest maximum temperature recorded in the state was 35.8 degree Celsius on Monday which was recorded at Deesa, followed by Surendranagar at 35.7 degree Celsius, Bhuj at 35.2, Gandhinagar at 34.6, Ahmedabad was 34 degree Celsius, Vadodara at 33.6 degree Celsius, Bhavnagar 33.5, Rajkot at 33.4, Surat 33 and Amreli at 32.4 degree Celsius.

