For Saurashtra,relief is months away

No immediate relief from drinking water crisis is expected in scarcity-hit eight districts of Saurashtra-Kutch even as the state government has announced three projects to supply additional 500 MLD Narmada water to the region.

The districts will have to wait for at least 2-3 months before the new schemes bring any relief.

The three projects announced on Tuesday include connecting Dhrangadhra canal with Morbi pipeline,Dholi Dhaja dam with Ratanpar and Navada pumping stations. These are expected to become operational by October-end.

According to a senior Gujarat Water Supply and Sewerage Board (GWSSB) official,two of the three projects are in the final stages of paper work,a step away from the construction stage which is followed by the operational stage.

GWSSB officials maintained that the pipeline laying work on a 4.5-km stretch between Dharngadhra canal and Morbi pipeline will be done around October 15.

The Rs 30-crore project will provide additional quantum to Rajkot and Jamnagar cities.

For the Rs 18-crore project connecting Dholi Dhaja dam to Ratanpar,pumping stations will be required at both ends.

Tenders for this work have been invited,GWSSB officials said,adding that a record 60-day deadline has been set for this project.

For the Navada pumping station,which will supply additional water to Junagadh,Bhavnagar,Amreli and Porbandar districts,the government is yet to finalise land. Once the government zeros in on land,tenders will be invited,they added.

Going may get Tougher

The period between August and October-end will be crucial as over 100 dams in Saurashtra are now holding only 8 per cent of the total capacity. Even major cities like Rajkot,Jamnagar,Junagadh and Amreli will need new resources by the end of August as most dams there are likely to hit rock bottom.

Though the region at present gets around 400 MLD Narmada water,it is proving to be inadequate.

At present,Rajkot city residents get a 20-minute water supply on alternate days. In Jamnagar and Junagadh,the supply comes after every two days while in Amreli,it is only once or twice a week.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App